More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23
An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Cloudy with a low in mid-40s
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, cooler; high 64
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler; high 61
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 3
All aboard! Biden celebrates Amtrak's 50 years
"I wouldn't have missed this for the world," Biden said about Friday's celebration.