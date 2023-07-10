More From Star Tribune
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York as she was trying to leave her home.
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin pledged loyalty to the Russian government in a Kremlin meeting with President Vladimir Putin five days after the commander led a short-lived rebellion, a senior government spokesman said Monday, the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence both men wield.
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills
A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday in a dispute over Aretha Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will.
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
Congress in the coming weeks will consider shoring up voting and election laws — efforts that will reflect the vast gulf between Democrats and Republicans on protecting a foundation of American democracy.
Ex-Indiana attorney general enters GOP governor's race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Monday that he is entering the 2024 Indiana governor's race nearly three years after his reelection bid was derailed by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party.