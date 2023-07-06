More from Star Tribune
Meta launches Threads as rival to Twitter
Threads, an app billed as the text version of Instagram, went live Wednesday night in more than 100 countries.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; another clear and cool night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Two firefighters killed battling ship fire in New Jersey
Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port Wednesday night, Newark's fire chief said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 77; mix of sun and clouds
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze and good air quality. There's a slight chance of isolated storms Friday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 6