Coronavirus
Minnesota Zoo lays off 48, but preparing to reopen
The Apple Valley zoo is requesting a $6 million emergency state subsidy to stay afloat.
Politics
Veteran DFL lawmakers question virtual conventions after coming up short
Two legislative stalwarts lose endorsements as a wave of younger, more liberal challengers emerges in Minneapolis.
National
Video shows man charge at officer who fatally shot him
Video released Friday from a Maryland police officer's body camera captures him warning the man to drop a knife and get down on the ground before he fatally shot the man as he charged at the officer.
National
Flynn dismissal a surprise? AG Barr in sync with Trump
President Donald Trump says he didn't know the Justice Department was planning to drop its case against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
National
The Latest: Hawaii: No new cases for 1st time in 2 months
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…