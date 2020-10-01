More from Star Tribune
Ex-Chicago officer who fled trial sentenced on drug charges
A former Chicago police officer who was captured nearly 15 years after he fled while awaiting trial on drug charges was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in federal prison.
National
Naval Academy midshipman sues over discipline for tweets
A midshipman is suing the U.S. Naval Academy after he was disciplined for tweeting that Breonna Taylor received "justice" when she was fatally shot by police.
Local
Minnesota GOP executive director leaves position
Becky Alery's departure comes five weeks before Election Day.
National
Trump adds to election anxiety by pushing legal boundaries
President Donald Trump has floated the unconstitutional idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election. His administration may have violated a judge's order on the 2020 census and could be held in contempt. Another court ruled that he illegally sidestepped Congress to find billions for his border wall.
Minneapolis
Candidates for Minneapolis school board push for equity in education
Candidates are vying for four seats on the board.