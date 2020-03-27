Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and police chief Medaria Arradondo said the city will follow education with enforcement against individuals shirking Gov. Walz executive order that Minnesotans only leave home for essential needs and encouraged community member to speak out of they see violations.

