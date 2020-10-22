More from Star Tribune
Dancing through quarantine and Harlem — in a bubble
Living and breathing dance is par for the course at the Dance Theater of Harlem. It's just never looked like this.
National
Court won't revive state fraud charges against Manafort
A New York court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort on double jeopardy grounds, affirming a lower court finding that they mirrored the federal charges that landed President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman behind bars.
National
Mute buttons and plexiglass: Inside the final 2020 debate
While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
National
Police say BB gun shots fired at opponent of Pence's brother
A Black woman who says she has received numerous racist and threatening messages as an Indiana congressional candidate against Vice President Mike Pence's brother was unintentionally shot at last week by two boys with a BB gun, not a firearm, police said Thursday.
National
Long after murders, Black voting is still troubled in Miss.
The old civil rights worker was sure the struggle would be over by now.