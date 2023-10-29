More from Star Tribune
Nation
Video game adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' notches $130 million global debut
It hardly mattered that ''Five Nights at Freddy's'' was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming this weekend. Fans flocked to movie theaters across the country to see the scary video game adaptation on the big screen, which made $78 million to top the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Nation
Florida's 'Fantasy Fest' ends with increased emphasis on costumes and less on decadence
The 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration ends late Sunday in Key West, after some 100 events with an increased emphasis on imaginative costuming and decreases in past years' decadence.
Nation
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
''Friends'' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.
Nation
Justin Trudeau, friends, actors and fans mourn Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry was mourned on social media by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his ''Friends'' mom Morgan Fairchild and even Adele.
Nation
Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole's great-nephew
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.