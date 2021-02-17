More from Star Tribune
Lawmakers to face off with GameStop saga's key players
The GameStop saga has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants but not everyone agrees, including some lawmakers in Washington.
Nation
Officer who shot Tyre King, 13, argues race wasn't a factor
The white Ohio police officer who killed 13-year-old Tyre King argued in a federal court filing Wednesday that he used reasonable force and race wasn't a factor in the shooting of the Black teenager.
Business
Biden's Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post
President Joe Biden has picked a former Obama administration official to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency oversees government health insurance programs covering more than 1 out of 3 Americans and is a linchpin of the health care system.
Business
'A complete bungle': Texas' energy pride goes out with cold
Anger over Texas' power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze continued to mount Wednesday as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out since Monday in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
Nation
Ex-Texas mayor says residents should 'fend for themselves'
The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it was not the local government's responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.