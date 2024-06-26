More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Mankato house plummets into river after dam collapse
A large portion of a house teetering on the edge of the Blue Earth River near the Rapidan Dam fell into the water late Tuesday. Provided by AW Aerial.
Weather
Touch of September lingers into the weekend as our weather pattern dries out a bit
An agreeable stretch of weather is shaping up into the weekend with 70s and a few T-storms Friday
Video
Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar tour flooded areas in southern Minnesota
Walz and Klobuchar toured flooded areas in a Minnesota National Guard helicopter, traveling over Le Suer, Henderson, Mankato and Waterville.
Weather
3 dry days in a row should help flood-impacted counties across Minnesota and Wisconsin
After multiple rounds of flooding thunderstorms we catch a break with dry weather into Thursday
Video
Oakland mayor will not resign in wake of FBI raid
In her first public remarks since federal authorities raided her home last week, a defiant and furious mayor of Oakland, California, said she did not do anythin