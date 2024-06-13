More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Young bears found in hammock in Vermont yard
Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen black bears near their home in Vermont, but this was a first: One was relaxing on their hammock while another watched.
Video
Man hijacks commuter bus in Atlanta
A man is accused of hijacking a commuter bus in downtown Atlanta, fatally shooting one person and leading police on a chase through three counties.
Weather
Several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms impacting Minnesota today
Today may be one of the wettest days of summer with multiple bands of heavy T-storms, some severe
Weather
Skies clear today but significant severe T-storm threat returns for Wednesday
Skies clear today with no atmospheric fireworks but I do expect watches and warnings on Wednesday as warmer, stickier air flows into Minnesota
Video
Chief Brian O'Hara: 'Jamal was the epitome of a guardian of our community'
Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed on the job, was praised in eulogies for his courage and selflessness during a memorial service.