Variety
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance drawing on July 29 isn't getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery's headquarters never arrived.
Variety
US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop
Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third consecutive year in 2019, the government's road safety agency reported.
Housing
US housing roars back despite recession, high unemployment
The U.S. housing market has staged a furious comeback this summer, even as the economy struggles to regain its footing after being knocked into a recession due to the coronavirus.
Variety
Motive sought after Milwaukee funeral home shooting wounds 7
Police in Milwaukee were working to determine a motive for a shooting outside a funeral home that left seven people wounded during a violent day in the city.
Variety
High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid 'twindemic'
October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek…