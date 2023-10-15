More from Star Tribune
DeSantis says US shouldn't take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza because they're 'all antisemitic'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said the United States should not take in any Palestinian refugees if they flee the Gaza Strip because they ''are all antisemitic" and he dismissed international entreaties for Israel to provide clean running water and utilities to the 2.3 million civilians in the territory.
Stephen Rubin, publisher of 'The Da Vinci Code' and other blockbusters, dies at 81
Stephen Rubin, a longtime publishing executive with an eye for bestsellers and a passion for music and public life who helped launched the career of John Grisham, among others, and released such blockbusters as ''The Da Vinci Code'' and ''Fire and Fury,'' has died. He was 81.
AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for 1st time in 6 years. Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019
Washington moved up to No. 5 on Sunday in The Associated Press college football poll, the Huskies' best ranking in six years, after a thrilling victory against Oregon and unbeaten Air Force was ranked for the first time since 2019.
Stoneman Douglas High shooting site visited one last time by lawmakers and educators
Florida lawmakers and education leaders from several states on Saturday took what is likely the final tour of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a former student shot 17 people to death and wounded 17 others on Valentine's Day 2018.
Man attacked by grizzly bear to return home
A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off the front of his lower jaw is ready to return home after five weeks in a Utah hospital, a physician and his family said Friday during a news conference.