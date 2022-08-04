More from Star Tribune
MOA lockdown lifted after shots fired
The Mall of America was placed on lockdown Thursday after shots were fired on the second floor. The Bloomington Police Department, who described what happened as an "isolated incident," said they were looking for a suspect who fled on foot. Later, police had reportedly surrounded a Best Western hotel near the mall.
Sports
Souhan: Baseball had a good week. The NFL did not.
The Twins' and Padres' trades highlighted a surprising trade deadline while the NFL gets embarrassed by its owners.
Duluth
Tall ships sail into Two Harbors for Lake Superior festival
The Lake Superior Festival of Sail, typically held in Duluth, features nine ships ranging from War of 1812-era lookalikes to educational vessels. It runs through Sunday.