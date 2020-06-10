More from Star Tribune
National
Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police
Oakland's school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people.
National
Companies touting black lives matter face workforce scrutiny
After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices, Sharon Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting "glossy" messages spouting support for black lives.
National
The Latest: Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond
TOP OF THE HOUR: — Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond — Officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail. — George Floyd's brother…
National
Police want to return to shuttered precinct amid protests
Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city' Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests.
Variety
Homes for disabled hit hard by COVID, faced past violations
Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe had been rushed from his home for the developmentally disabled by ambulance to…