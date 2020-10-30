More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Australia has no local case 1st time in months
Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months.
National
Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA
President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes as he finishes the final 48 hours of his reelection campaign with a dizzying onslaught of events in the battleground states that could decide the race.
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Nov. 1, the 306th day of 2020. There are 60 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Nov. 1,…
Business
As pandemic raged, regulators cleared most nursing homes of violations
North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope was among the facilities where infractions were considered low-level. More than 80 people have died at the facility.
National
Minority US contact tracers build trust in diverse cities
When a contact tracer called the Iraqi woman to say her 18-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus and could quarantine for free in a hotel, the woman panicked — recalling the family's terror of risking separation forever during their flight from Baghdad after a bomb killed her brother.