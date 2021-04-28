More from Star Tribune
Duluth
'Free-the-growler' legislation appears dead at Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota's largest breweries have pushed for lawmakers to remove a cap that prohibits them from selling growlers.
Low of 44, mostly cloudy night with warmer weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers Basketball
Ben Johnson's contract approved by university's Board of Regents
The board held a special meeting to approve the five-year deal, which puts the men's basketball coach's salary at 13th among the 14 Big Ten coaches.
Music
Mambo's Combo guitarist Billy Franze, who jammed with Prince and Jonny Lang, dies at 72
The veteran musician kept up his Bunkers gig for 32 years and was eager to return to the stage.
Vikings
Scoggins: Don't buy the subterfuge: Vikings must draft for quality, not quantity
With the pressure rising, Rick Spielman might look to deal his way into Round 2.