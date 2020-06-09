More from Star Tribune
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5-0-3(five, zero, three)01-05-09-10-23, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:01-05-09-10-23, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2(one, five, nine, ten, twenty-three; Mega…
National
Georgia election results trickle in; Ossoff holds lead
Georgia's election results were slow to come in Tuesday night as poll closures and virus restrictions complicated in-person voting and counties worked to process a huge increase in ballots received by mail.
National
The Latest: India reports nearly 10,000 new virus cases
NEW DELHI: India reported a new rise of nearly 10,000 coronavirus infections Wednesday, with a total caseload of 276,583, the fifth highest in the world.The…
Nation
2 kids vanished, and it just got stranger. Now, a grim turn
It was the extended family who grew suspicious first, and then at their urging, local police: Seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn't been seen in far too long, and their mother wouldn't give a straight answer about where they were.