Nation
AP analysis finds 2023 set record for US heat deaths, killing in areas that used to handle the heat
David Hom suffered from diabetes and felt nauseated before he went out to hang his laundry in 108-degree weather, another day in Arizona's record-smashing, unrelenting July heat wave.
World
A scorching heat wave kills 14 in India ahead of a final round of election voting on Saturday
A blistering heat wave has killed at least 14 people, including 10 election officials, in eastern India with temperatures soaring up to 49.9 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country this week, officials said Friday.
Nation
Severe weather continues in Texas with 243,000-plus still without power after recent storms
While nearly a quarter-million people in Texas remain without power Friday following severe storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service has warned of more heavy rain and high winds.
Business
Improving energy resilience in Pakistan could avert 175,000 deaths by 2030, UNICEF says
A new study by the United Nations children's agency says developing resilient energy systems to power health facilities in Pakistan could avert over 175,000 deaths by 2030.
Paul Douglas
Umbrella weather Friday with T-storms
A frontal system runs out of gas and stalls nearby, wringing out a few hours of showers and T-storms.