Celebrities
Barrymore sets high standard in her models as talk show host
Drew Barrymore is setting a high standard for herself as she joins the world of daytime talk show hosts on Monday. She wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers.
Variety
The Latest: Indian cases spike, retesting ordered for some
India edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from a…
National
Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online
Missi Magness wanted her children back in school.The parent of a first-grader and a sixth-grader who attend schools on Indianapolis' southeast side struggled trying to…
National
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.
National
Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference
The Trump administration has charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election.