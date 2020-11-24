More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota high school students sue for unemployment aid
Many of the students work to support themselves and their families.
Coronavirus
State Fair's flash sale deepens discount on advance tickets for 2021
The $10 price was only offered on Tuesday.
East Metro
Grey Cloud Island Township digs in against mining operation
Plans took many residents of riverside Washington County township by surprise
Local
Minnesota panel signs off on election results, says voting system clean
Secretary of state says "no credible allegations of voter fraud" tied to Nov. 3 election.
West Metro
Owners of Minnesota drywall company get 6-month sentence for workers' comp scheme
The now-defunct company had worked on thousands of offices, apartments, and homes for more than 30 years, according to its website.