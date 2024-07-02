More from Star Tribune
Weather
4th of July holiday weekend gets a D+ for persistent waves of showers, T-storms
Skies brighten and dry out a bit today but Wednesday is the only dry day in sight. Showers and storms return from late on the 4th of July into Sunday
Weather
July starts out partly soggy with swarms of T-storms into 4th of July weekend
Dry weather lingers into the dinner hour but showers and T-storms are likely tonight into early Tuesday, with more T-storms from the 4th of July into Sunday
Weather
Drying out and brightening up today - dry, comfortably cool weekend on tap
Heaviest rain is over - skies brighten today with cool sunshine over the weekend. Winds on Saturday gust to 30 mph; Sunday still looks like the nicer day