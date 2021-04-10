More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened Army officer during stop
A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.
Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell
Prosecutors hope to preserve a July trial date for Ghislaine Maxwell by defending a late-hour expansion of charges against her, saying they developed when a woman spoke after Maxwell's arrest about her abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.
Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle
A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leaving at least one dead in Louisiana, bringing down trees and power lines in Mississippi, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city and leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle.
West Virginia lawmakers weigh needle exchange regulations
A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs is poised to gain final approval in the Republican-controlled legislature. Critics have said more stringent requirements for the programs will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.