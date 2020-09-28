More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Lake Superior at Duluth beaches, though waterborne spread unlikely
Researchers have been taking water samples since July and detected the virus for the first time this month.
Local
Arrest made in break-in at Phillips campaign office
Authorities used security camera footage that captured a license plate to track down the alleged burglar.
National
Conservatives ask for immediate halt to Wisconsin mask order
Conservatives asked a judge on Monday to immediately put an end to Wisconsin's mask mandate, arguing that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers doesn't have the authority to issue such an order that comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the state.
National
Trump coming to La Crosse, Green Bay for rallies Saturday
President Donald Trump is planning a pair of campaign rallies on Saturday in La Crosse and Green Bay, less than five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.
Local
Iraq vet in Minn. National Guard uses his own downward spiral to offer soldiers hope
