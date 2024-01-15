More from Star Tribune
The world could get its first trillionaire within 10 years, anti-poverty group Oxfam says
The world could have its first trillionaire within a decade, anti-poverty organization Oxfam International said Monday in its annual assessment of global inequalities timed to the gathering of political and business elites at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Business
Houthi rebels strike a U.S.-owned ship off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, raising tensions
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
World
UK government say the lslamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and moves to ban it
The U.K. government said Monday that the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and should be banned as a terrorist organization.
World
Lava from volcano reaches town in Iceland
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Sports
Israeli soccer player leaves Turkey after brief detention for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel left Turkey on Monday, hours after he was briefly detained for allegedly inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game.