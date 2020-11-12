More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
The monumental undertaking of COVID-19 vaccination must distribute hundreds of millions of doses, prioritize who's first in line and ensure that people who get the initial shot return for the necessary second one.
National
Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast
Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning, triggering some flooding but no major damage.
Business
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
Mutual of Omaha on Thursday unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion, replacing the Indian chief head that had been the symbol of the insurance and financial services company for 70 years.
National
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that "change has come to Georgia."
Nation
