L.A. store sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket
A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; clouds stick around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79; partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of sprinkles this afternoon, with another chance for rain Friday afternoon. There's some heat on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy, high 79; 90s next week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 20
Nation
Tornado damages Pfizer facility in North Carolina
The company reported no serious injuries and said it was assessing the impact on production. Video via WTVD.