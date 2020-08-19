More from Star Tribune
Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.
National
Portland protesters set fire to county government building
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.
National
How COVID-19 gives cover to press crackdowns the world over
or to divert attention from —crackdowns on press freedom.
National
A million more Floridians voted by mail in Tuesday primaries
Former Navy pilot Scott Franklin has ousted Rep. Ross Spano, making the Florida congressman dogged by ethics investigations the eighth incumbent House member to be defeated in party primaries this year.
National
Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue
The number of people in Florida confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus surpassed 10,000 Wednesday, as teachers and state officials argued in court over whether brick-and-mortar schools should be forced to reopen this month.