More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
2 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon
At least two people were killed Friday night when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms there.
Local
Twin Cities area preps to dig out after a night of heavy snowfall
Parts of the Twin Cities metro could see close to a foot of snow. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, which started at 9 p.m.
Local
Hennepin Co. sheriff charged with 4 counts
He crashed his vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 near Alexandria after attending a state sheriffs convention. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, which is over the legal limit.
Business
2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage
Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries.
St. Paul
Gun found on student at St. Paul school
The student was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a juvenile.