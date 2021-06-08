Tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.It's one of 98 facilities in 26 states, the District of Columbia, Finland, Poland and Spain where the tests are taking place or planned.

