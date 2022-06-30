More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters
The Supreme Court's climate change ruling on Thursday is likely to hinder President Joe Biden's plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and to make the U.S. a global leader again in the fight to slow global warming.
Nation
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a sweeping inquiry into the New York Police Department's famed sex crimes investigators following years of complaints about the way they treat crime victims.
World
Sudan doctors: 8 people killed in mass rallies against coup
Sudanese security forces shot eight people to death during anti-coup protests Thursday, a medical group said as thousands marched to denounce the country's military rulers and demand an immediate transfer of power to civilians.
Nation
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
A Florida judge said Thursday that he will temporarily block a 15-week ban on abortions in his state, but his bench ruling won't take effect before the ban becomes law Friday — an issue that could cause confusion for patients as well as abortion providers.
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal Friday in Minnesota
Edibles and beverages may contain 5 milligrams of cannabis ingredient THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package.