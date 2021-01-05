More from Star Tribune
Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public's help to select an official state dinosaur.
Politics
EXPLAINER: Breaking down Biden's Iran problem
Joe Biden has an Iran problem. And, it's getting more complicated by the day.
Nation
Missouri patrol shoots man who fired at troop headquarters
A man fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City headquarters for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before he was shot and wounded by troopers, the patrol said Tuesday.
Nation
Kenosha prepares for protests as officer could face charges
Kenoshais braced for another round of protests as prosecutors prepared to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed.
Politics
Final Election Day: Georgia deciding US Senate control
Georgia voters are deciding the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections that will help determine President-elect Joe Biden's ability to enact what could be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.