Local Edina man civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person for assaults committed as Wis. student
Nation Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
Nation
Hunter Biden's lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Attorneys for Hunter Biden are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel intensified the tax investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.
Business
How — and when — is best to donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires?
The destruction and suffering caused by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii prompted many to immediately look for ways to help.
Business
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.
Nation
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
A list of criminal charges in Georgia against former President Donald Trump briefly appeared Monday on a Fulton County website, but prosecutors said Trump had not been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election.
Nation
Federal judges review Alabama's new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
A panel of federal judges on Monday began a review of Alabama's redrawn congressional map which opponents argued defies the court's mandate to create a second district where Black voters have an opportunity to influence the outcome of an election.