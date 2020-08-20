More from Star Tribune
Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote
Former President Barack Obama warned that American democracy could falter if President Donald Trump is reelected, a stunning rebuke of his successor that was echoed by Kamala Harris at the Democratic Convention as she embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket.
National
Clashes erupt in Portland outside US immigration building
Protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents for the first time in weeks since July in a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that started Wednesday night and lasted until it was broken up early Thursday, officials said.
National
Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board
Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the bandleader for Conan O'Brien's Late Night and The Tonight Show, has been appointed to a local planning and zoning board in the Florida city where he lives.
National
American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October
American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.The airline blamed low demand…
National
Trump eager to troll Biden outside his Scranton birthplace
On Joe Biden's big day, President Donald Trump is planning to show up in his rival's old backyard.