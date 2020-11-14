More from Star Tribune
Nigeria goes on offense against youth protests
LAGOS, NIGERIA — Nigeria's leaders have made a show of responding to the demands of a massive youth-led uprising over police brutality that recently brought…
World
Malaria hides in dry season
Each year malaria kills about 400,000 people, most of them children and pregnant women in Africa. Scientists have long known that most of those fevers…
World
Romania: Fire in COVID-19 intensive care unit kills 10
A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation.
World
Diplomats: Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict
Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital on Saturday, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region appeared to spill across an international border and bring some of observers' worst fears to life.
World
Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan
In a bitter farewell to his home of 21 years, Garo Dadevusyan wrenched off its metal roof and prepared to set the stone house on fire. Thick smoke poured from houses that his neighbors had already torched before fleeing this ethnic Armenian village about to come under Azerbaijani control.