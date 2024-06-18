More from Star Tribune
Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with driving while intoxicated in a village in New York's Hamptons.
Flood watch in effect for another 1-3+" rain by Wednesday morning
An atmospheric holding pattern will whip up multiple waves of heavy showers and T-storms into the weekend with some 4-8" amounts possible the next 9 days
Biologists work to restore minnows to Minnesota prairies
U.S. Fish and Wildlife crews dug out an oxbow pond in Luverne five years ago to try to save the rare and endangered Topeka shiner.
Pope meets comedians including Chris Rock, ConanO'Brien
Before heading to the Group of Seven summit, Pope Francis hosted a very different audience at the Vatican.
U.S. Navy faces most intense combat since World War II against Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S.-led campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels has turned into the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II.