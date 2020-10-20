More from Star Tribune
Minnesota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are preparing for winter plowing through the snow — and the coronavirus
Agencies are crafting backup plans to make sure roads are cleared.
National
DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has put $3 million toward the creation of a national center that will provide training and assistance to help law enforcement agencies prevent the use of excessive force, and officials expressed hope that Minneapolis would be the first city to take advantage of the resource.
National
Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail
A Wisconsin man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bail.
National
Wisconsin voters line up to cast early in-person ballots
Voters across Wisconsin lined up Tuesday to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting in the presidential battleground state, marking the beginning of the final push to Election Day in two weeks.
Minneapolis
Justice Department offers to assist in training Minneapolis police
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said federal resources could be key to remaking department.