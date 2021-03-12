More from Star Tribune
A look at big settlements in US police killings
The attorney for George Floyd's family said Friday that a $27 million settlement of a federal lawsuit by the city of Minneapolis is the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever.
Chauvin Trial
What happened Friday in the Derek Chauvin trial
Five prospective jurors were questioned and one was seated, bringing the number of jurors chosen to seven.
Local
Floyd family agrees to $27M settlement amidst ex-cop's trial
The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial.
Local
Wisconsin mayor wants giant Robocop statue in his city
A central Wisconsin city is making a play for a giant Robocop statue after a Detroit museum rejected it.
Chauvin Trial
Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial moving faster than expected
7 jurors have been selected in only 4 days of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The jurors are being seated to determine whether the fired Minneapolis police officer is guilty of killing George Floyd.