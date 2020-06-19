More from Star Tribune
Man dies after being pulled from Fond du Lac River
A 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River, authorities said.
Colin Kaepernick helping to cover legal costs for Minnesota protesters
Kaepernick's charity will pay a "substantial" sum to aid protesters charged with violating curfew.
One of four swimmers rescued from Minneapolis lakes dies
With lifeguard hours limited, authorities asked boaters and swimmers to be extra cautious.
Juneteenth brings celebration, reflection as Walz calls for state holiday
Kicking off events in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Freedom Day and called on the Legislature to make June 19 a state holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth brings celebration, reflection
The Juneteenth Community Festival and Rally for Justice in north Minneapolis featured vendors and music.