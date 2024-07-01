More from Star Tribune
July starts out partly-soggy with swarms of T-storms into 4th of July weekend
Dry weather lingers into the dinner hour but showers and T-storms are likely tonight into early Tuesday, with more T-storms from the 4th of July into Sunday
Dangerous Hurricane Beryl restrengthens to Category 4 off Grenada
Beryl has restrengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was located about 70 miles (125 kilometers) east of Grenada on Monday morning and had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph.
Firefighters tackle blazes on Greek islands of Chios and Kos as premier warns of 'dangerous summer'
Firefighters were racing to tackle wildfires that broke out on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios and Kos Monday, as Greece's prime minister warned of a dangerous summer ahead and said the public's help was essential in limiting the impact of wildfires.