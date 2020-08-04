More from Star Tribune
Gophers
#WeAreUnited players reach out to California Gov. for help
A group of Pac-12 football players with the #WeAreUnited movement met with officials from the California governor's office Tuesday to discuss concerns about their schools'…
Twins
AP sources: MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason
Major League Baseball and the players' union plan to maintain 28-man rosters through the end of the postseason amid continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, two people familiar with the matter said.
Coronavirus
High school football, volleyball move to new spring season
The Minnesota State High School League also cleared soccer and individual-based sports — cross country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming — to start as scheduled Aug 17 with limitations.
Wolves
Warren's hot hand sends Pacers past Magic for 3rd straight
T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send the Indiana Pacers past the Orlando Magic 120-109 on Tuesday for their third consecutive victory.
Twins
Mike Trout calls for daily virus testing in return to Angels
Mike Trout remains skeptical about the wisdom of completing the full baseball season amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP…