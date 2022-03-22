More from Star Tribune
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China's southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside.
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson's record on crime
Republican senators characterized Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's judicial views as extremist and soft on crime, using her confirmation hearings to air a line of conservative grievances that relied at times on distortions of her record.
Nation
3rd figure in NJ murder-for-hire plot due for plea hearing
An aging ex-convict from Connecticut is due back in court for a plea hearing this week in one of New Jersey's most intriguing political mysteries — the murder of a Democratic operative by one of his close colleagues.
Nation
Utah governor becomes latest to veto transgender sports ban
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a ban on transgender students playing girls' sports on Tuesday, becoming the second Republican governor this week to overrule state lawmakers taking on youth sports amid broader culture wars as LGBTQ visibility grows.
Nation
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
One person was killed and more than two dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma damaging a school, homes and businesses, before the storm system continued its destructive path Tuesday into Louisiana and Mississippi.