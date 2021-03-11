More from Star Tribune
Gophers Basketball
Another strong defensive effort is key for Gophers in Big Ten tournament matchup with Ohio State
The Gophers are coming off their lowest scoring game in a win since 2009, but defense helped them advance in Indianapolis
Coronavirus
Minnesota offers free virus testing after Carver County flare-up
A COVID-19 outbreak related to organized youth sports has contradicted otherwise improving signs of pandemic activity in Minnesota. The state reported 19 deaths and 1,096 cases.
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci marks COVID-19 anniversary with hope and a warning
The country could reach a level of protection within months that would begin lowering the risk of individuals contracting the virus in social settings.
Variety
10 best things our critics are watching this week
From the "Bachelor" finale to Michelle Obama's new Netflix series for kids, here's what we're tuning into right now.
Randball
Best-case and worst-case scenarios for Wolves in second half
At 7-29 at the break, the Wolves have the worst record in the NBA. From here, there is a volatile range of possibilities set to unfold over the next few months.