John Lennon remembered on 40th anniversary of death
Fans gathered at New York's Central Park on Tuesday to remember John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death.
Trump takes vaccine victory lap
President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked on Tuesday to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden
Local
Mendota Heights high school will shed Sibley's name
West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan board voted Monday after months of consideration.
Coronavirus
Minnesota could receive first COVID vaccine doses next week
The federal government, which controls the distribution of the vaccine to the states, has told Minnesota officials that the first shipment will contain 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 32, with clouds breaking
Twin Cities forecast for Tuesday overnight.