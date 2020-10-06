More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Despite Trump's comparisons, the coronavirus is not like the flu
Mere hours after defiantly advising Americans not to fear the coronavirus or let it "dominate your life," President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday…
National
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
President Donald Trump called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:02-03-05-07-08-11-13-14-15-17-19(two, three, five, seven, eight, eleven,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:2-2-3(two, two, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-05-07-09-19(one, five, seven, nine, nineteen)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000