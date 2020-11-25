More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years
This was the fall that area farmers had long waited for. A near perfect growing season and a mostly dry September and October allowed for a quick harvest and strong yields.
Variety
Minneapolis woman reunited with dog that was lost in Montana
Melissa Buescher, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis, missed a phone call from Billings on Nov. 17 following one of her late-night shifts at the intensive care unit of a children's hospital.
National
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
President Donald Trump's attempt to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to divvy up congressional seats is headed for a post-Thanksgiving Supreme Court showdown.
National
Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights
As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now,…
Variety
Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning
They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. As she prepared to answer a call, someone poured tobacco juice in her boots. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear.