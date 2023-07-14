More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of Rainbow PUSH
A spokesperson for his son U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson confirmed the longtime civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate would be retiring from the organization.
Nation
Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it
An Iowa ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law Friday, forcing clinics to scramble to arrange out-of-state care for many women whose access immediately ended as a judge considered whether to temporarily put a hold on the law.
Nation
GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can become serious challengers to former President Donald Trump.
Nation
Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack
A Florida woman was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nation
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.