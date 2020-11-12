More from Star Tribune
National
Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast
Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning, triggering some flooding but no major damage.
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.84%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. They remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago.
National
New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident
The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.
National
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
National
GOP congresswoman-elect from Iowa says she has COVID-19
A Republican congresswoman-elect who flipped an Iowa seat in last week's election said Thursday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.