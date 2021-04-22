More from Star Tribune
Sports
North Dakota House overrides transgender sports bill veto
North Dakota's House dealt Gov. Doug Burgum his first veto setback of the session Thursday, overriding his rejection of a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports.
Gophers
Seth Green leaving Gophers football to play for Houston
The wildcat quarterback entered the transfer portal in February and will be heading back to Texas, where he also played some of his high school football.
James Lileks reads the winner of the 2021 Star Tribune limerick contest
The Star Tribune held a limerick contest, and Brenda Corbett'sditty about COVID was chosen as the winner.
Local
Minneapolis Park Board votes to expel State Patrol from shared office space
Troopers had access to the Park Board's headquarters since 2012 to use the bathroom and write reports.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.