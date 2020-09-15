More from Star Tribune
Winds kick up century old volcanic ash in Alaska
While western U.S. states were suffering from hazy red skies from wildfires, Alaska was dealing with an air quality problem born a century ago.
National
CNBC's Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi 'crazy Nancy'
CNBC's Jim Cramer apologized Tuesday for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "crazy Nancy" during an interview, saying he was trying to make a point about Washington intolerance that fell flat.
National
Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia
Leading congressional Democrats reacted furiously Tuesday to lightly substantiated claims that immigrants held at a detention center in Georgia are undergoing questionable hysterectomies.
Variety
Backup driver in fatal Arizona Uber autonomous crash charged
The backup Uber driver involved in the first self-driving vehicle fatality has been charged with negligent homicide for being distracted in the moments before fatally striking a woman in suburban Phoenix.
National
Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee
Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday with an urgent mission to boost support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.